APDP calls for immediate end to custodial killings, enforced disappearances

March 29, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

A week after the custodial death of a teacher Rizwan Pandit, Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) Thursday called for an immediate end to custodial killings and enforced disappearances.

Hailing from south Kashmir's Pulwama district, 29-year-old Pandit was killed in Police custody in Srinagar on Tuesday last week, triggering outrage across the valley.

APDP spokesperson Tahira Begum said she can feel the pain of Pandit’s family as she had also gone through the similar ordeal in past.

“I can feel the pain of Pandit’s family who has lost a young son who was killed in police custody”, Begum said adding, “My husband was subjected to enforced disappearance in 2002 and till date neither the state nor central government have traced him or have investigated in any of the disappearance cases.”

Begum was speaking here in Press Enclave Srinagar during a protest demonstration in solidarity with Pandit’s family.

In a statement, APDP said, “The custodial killing of Pandit due to torture and inhumane treatment is yet another case among hundreds of cases of human rights violations where inhuman, degrading and excessive force has been used on a detainee resulting in his death.”

It was also stated that APDP has highlighted the use of torture against detained individuals, which either leads to their death or lifelong physical and psychological ailments.

“In thousands of these cases, individuals have been subjected to enforced disappearance, which is a continuing crime. Till now nothing has been known of at least 8000 cases of enforced disappearances in the State and APDP has repeatedly demanded their whereabouts and urged the state government to investigate them,” Begum said.

