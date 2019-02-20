Apartheid in their own land

Mohammad Iqbal Bhat
Kupwara is the backward frontier District of Kashmir Valley, full of scenic beauty. Dense forests and rich wild life make it significant from tourism and wildlife point of view. Nature has been very kind to Kupwara. District Kupwara was carved out form erstwhile District Baramulla in the year 1979.
The district headquarter Kupwara is situated at 90 kms from the summer capital of state, that is Srinagar. The district is situated at an average altitude of 5300 feet from the sea level. The geographical area of the District is 2379 Square Kilometres. The north west part of the District is bound by line of actual control (L.O.C)) while the southern portion is bound by the District Baramulla.
There are three disadvantaged areas, namely, Machil, Keran and Karnah located near L.O.C which remain land locked for more than six months in a year.
There are some other areas located at barbed distances and remain cut off from District Headquarter for a considerable time, like Kumkadi, Lashdat, Jumgund, Kethanwali and Budnambal.
“Machil, Keran, Karnah, Kumkadi, Lashdat, Jumgund, Ketahnwali and Budnambal”, apartheids I call them. The inhabitants of these regions are neglected, ignored and mistreated.
These unfortunate regions are blessed by the nature with unprecedented scenic beauty and natural resources but ignored by the government.
Deprived of basic amenities of life, the natives often face wrath during the harsh weather conditions. They inherit rich culture and traditions but lack of basic amenities of life have forced them for migration to down reaches.
This migration is a grave concern, it will lead to a silent death of rich culture and customs preserved in these regions.
The inhabitants of these regions have far worse health indicators than the general population. Most tribal people live in remote rural hamlets in hilly, forested or desert areas where illiteracy, trying physical environments, malnutrition, inadequate access to potable water, and lack of personal hygiene and sanitation make them more vulnerable to disease.
This is compounded by the lack of awareness among these populations about the measures needed to protect their health, their distance from medical facilities, the lack of all-weather roads and affordable transportation, insensitive and discriminatory behaviour by staff at medical facilities, financial constraints and so on.
Government programs to raise their health awareness and improve their accessibility to primary health care have not had the desired impact.
Not surprisingly, tribal people suffer illnesses of greater severity and duration, with women and children being the most vulnerable. The starkest marker of tribal deprivation is child mortality.
Typically, pregnant women or sick persons from these disadvantaged pockets of Kupwara are unable to make it to health facilities in time for institutional deliveries or emergency medical care for want of easily available and affordable transportation.
Education in these areas is also a matter of concern. Till date, the measures taken proved unproductive. The educational processes have become a victim of non-supervision, lack of access to modern facilities of Education and so on.
Because of poor road connectivity, poor transportation facilities, the aspiring minds from these regions fail to cherish their dreams.
The biggest surprising factor to me is upward social mobility in these regions. Those who by their worth or special avenues as guaranteed by the constitution of India, make it to elite professions, like KAS, IAS, Doctors and other gazetted cadre positions leave their fellow masses behind and cherish their luxuries of life in the metropolitan cities.
This is the greatest setback, their own ones deny to serve them. You will see some families in these disadvantaged regions; whose all household members enjoy gazetted cadre jobs by virtue of special provisions enacted for the underprivileged and disadvantaged groups of the country but after attaining social mobility they never look-back at their ancestral land and the poor indigenous population continues to suffer.
Let’s together think about them and let’s together care for them.
Author is Research Officer at DIET Kupwara
bhatiqbal83@gmail.com