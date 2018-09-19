AP aspirants accuse JKPSC of violating MCI norms

Appointing authority should take a call on it: Chairman
Srinagar, Sep 18:
In a blatant violation of MCI, AIIMS and SKIMS guidelines, the administration has modified the criteria of experience for the post of Assistant Professors for five new medical colleges of the state to two years, which according to the aspirants is aimed to pave way for the blue-eyed persons.
The aspirants said that the notification was made public by the authorities regarding the posts of five new medical colleges. “However”, they said, “the criteria for the post of Assistant Professor, instead of three years experience has been curtailed to two years, which is a blatant volition of Medical Council of India (MCI), All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) guidelines.”
They accused that Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has curtailed one year of the experience to pave way to the blue-eyed persons.
A delegation comprising of aspirants said that they also approached the Advisor to Governor, Vijay Kumar who admitted that the curtailment is against the MCI, AIIMS and SKIMS guidelines and assured action in this regard.
They lamented that the authorities have failed to necessary action in this regard, thus leaving them to lurch at large.
The aspirants further said that even after they approached the Advisor, the JKPSC has issued the notification for the interview.
They urged the authorities to look into the matter at an earliest so that the eligible candidates will get a chance for the post.
Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), Lateef-ul-Zaman Deva said that the commission has issued the notification on the directions of appointing authority.
“We don’t know whether it is against the guidelines or not but we have been asked to issue the notification and same we followed,” he said, adding that it is up to the appointing authority to take a call on it. (KNS)