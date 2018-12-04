AOIJ, other delegations call on Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 03:
A delegation of Association of Industries, Jammu (AOIJ) on Monday called on Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma here at his Office Chamber, in presence of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Shailendra Kumar and submitted the memorandum of demands.
According to an official, the delegation led by its President, Rattan Dogra put forth several demands pertaining to Micro / Small Industrial Units including restoration of Competitive Edge under GST regime, Government order of mandatory local labour employment and new negative list issued by the Government for budgetary support in lieu of CST exemption.
The members of the delegation while demanding a change in the Government order for a mandatory local labour employment policy drew the attention of the Advisor towards the difficulties they are facing to achieve the 90% employment to the permanent residents of J&K as per Government order keeping in view the non-availability of the specialized or skilled labour in the state.
The official said that they informed that while allowing budgetary support to industry, the Government has made it conditional for compliance of its order where it mandates a 5% increase in local labour to be increased yearly so as to reach 90% eventually.
The Advisor assured the delegation that all their genuine demands will be taken up for detailed assessment for further necessary actions. He asked them to consider the suggestion of publishing a periodic journal or magazine for Industries in the state.
Meanwhile, a delegation of prominent citizens of Udheywala area including District and Session Judge (Retd), B N Tingloo and Col. Iqbal Singh Baloria (Retd) led by Ex-MLC, Kashmira Singh submitted their demands regarding construction of park and play ground at vacant JDA land at Udheywala, Jammu. The Ex-MLC further put forth a demand for construction of small tunnel through Sundrikot Shivalik Ridge near Bhini River Bridge (Billawar) on Dhar –Udhampur Roads to link NH-1 A, Kathua, the official added.
Councillor, Municipal Ward No 67, Suraj Parkash Padha submitted demand pertaining to repairing of some roads, lanes and drains of his ward, the official said.