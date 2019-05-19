AOC meets Guv

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Air Vice Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding, J&K, met Governor Satya pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday and briefed him about the role and responsibilities of IAF in the State.

Governor appreciated the professionalism with which IAF is performing its duties in the State and the valuable support it provides to the civilian population living in remote areas and during emergencies.