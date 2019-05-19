About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AOC meets Guv

Air Vice Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding, J&K, met Governor Satya pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday and briefed him about the role and responsibilities of IAF in the State.
Governor appreciated the professionalism with which IAF is performing its duties in the State and the valuable support it provides to the civilian population living in remote areas and during emergencies.

Latest News

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AOC meets Guv

              

Air Vice Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, Air Officer Commanding, J&K, met Governor Satya pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday and briefed him about the role and responsibilities of IAF in the State.
Governor appreciated the professionalism with which IAF is performing its duties in the State and the valuable support it provides to the civilian population living in remote areas and during emergencies.

News From Rising Kashmir

;