AoA solution to all issues: Mehbooba

Seeks IWT losses, says one innocent killing undoes GoI’s all good work
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, May 19:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said implementation of the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) was the solution to all issues and urged New Delhi to compensate the State for loses borne by the State due to the Indus Water Treaty.
“It (AoA) isn’t an ordinary document but a roadmap for taking Jammu Kashmir out of the quagmire of sufferings as it has solution for every problem confronting the State,” the CM said speaking after the electronic inauguration of the 330 MW Kishen Ganga hydroelectric project and Srinagar semi ring road project at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC.
Expressing hope that the government would act upon it in times to come, she sought the support of the Prime Minister saying, “You (Modi) will support us in its implementation.”
AoA is the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) between the Mehbooba’s Peoples Democratic Party and the rightwing BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) on which the two parties, considered to be diametrically opposite, are running the coalition government in the State.
The CM said the entire mainstream camp in Kashmir believed that the implementation AoAwould bring peace in Jammu Kashmir and ensure equitable development of all the three regions of the State – Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu.
“In the AoA, there is solution to every problem, the problems faced by West Pakistan refugees, PaK displaced people as well as Kashmiri Pandits,” she said.
The failure to implement AoA during the past three and a half years has earned the PDP-led government a lot of criticism in Kashmir as it has failed in getting two important power projects back to the State as well as in initiating a dialogue with the Hurriyat and Islamabad.
Mehbooba said AoA clearly defines the ways to improve the situation in the State and taking dialogue process forward.
“India is our country and Jammu Kashmir is your state and it is the crown of the country,” she told Modi. “You have taken decisions in the past and we are hopeful that you will take decisions ahead too.”
Thanking the PM for GoI’s unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadan, she expressed hope that Moditakes more such steps to take the State out of problems.
She said not only them but mothers of children also have had a peaceful sleep for the past three days knowing that their children were safe.
“Such decisions are taken from a position of strength not weakness and we are highly thankful to you for taking such a big step,”Mehbooba said. “The killing of one innocent person undoes GoI’s all good work.”
Criticizing Islamabad for failing to respond to Modi’s overtures in the past and the recent unilateral ceasefire, she said, “Had they responded positively, precious lives would not have been lost in yesterday's firing across the LoCin Jammu.”
The CM said announcing a halt to anti-militancy operations was a tough decision for the PM,she said a similar decision had been taken by former Prime Minister AtalBihari Vajpayee in 2000.
“Since you have tried to heal the wounds of our people, I assure you that your one positive step will be reciprocated by 10 positive steps by our people,” she said.
Mehbooba also urged the PM to help the State by compensating it for the losses it suffered due to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan are signatories to IWTthat was brokered by the World Bank (then the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) and signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960 by former prime minister of India PanditJawaharlal Nehru and former president of Pakistan Muhammad Ayub Khan.
The treaty has withstood two wars between India and Pakistan in 1965 and 1971 and some minor conflicts between the two neighbouring countries.
