Anyone can read my book ‘Beyond me’, even policemen: Prof Bhat

‘No harm in reading literature’
‘No harm in reading literature’
Srinagar:
Senior Hurriyat leader and Muslim Conference, chairman, Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat Saturday said that “anyone can read his book “Beyond Me”
In a statement issued to KNS, he said there is no harm in reading any book. He said even the policemen of all ranks can read his book. Bhat’s remarks came a day after Police claimed to have seized several books including “Beyond Me” written by Bhat from the residence of MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir as part of their investigation into the weapon looting incident.
It may be recalled that an SPO posted with MLA swept away with 7 Rifles from the legislators residence and joined militant ranks.