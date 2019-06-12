Any stride on JK’s identity analogous with playing fire: NC

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Abrogating Article 370, 35-A will annul Maharaja’s accession with union of India’

National Conference Tuesday said the party won’t allow BJP, RSS and their proxies succeed in nefarious plans to abrogate the special status of the state, saying any stride on the state’s identity is analogous with playing fire.

Lashing out at rants of BJP and its state functionaries about removing special status of J&K, NC general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “I warn the fascist and communal forces against any such misadventure to fiddle with the special constitutional status of the state. Any such misadventure aimed at abridging the special status of the state will have far reaching consequences; the move will put the state to flames”.

“Abrogating Article 370 will nullify Maharaja’s accession with the union of India. It is Art 370 that sanctify the bond between New Delhi and Srinagar. Any stride on the special status of the state will put a question mark on the connection of the state with the union of India,” he said.

Sagar said BJP and RSS should stop parroting the impish demand of abrogating the special status of the state. “Such reckless rants will inadvertently brew anger in the state. The need of the hour is to bridge the gaps of mistrust between the Government of India and the state, unfortunately nothing significant is being done towards removing the cobwebs of mistrust between the GoI and the state”.

He people of the state have already defeated the machinations of BJP, RSS and their servile henchmen in the state. “People have explicitly and considerately reposed their faith in our party to carry forward the mission of protecting the identity of the state. Our party will continue to strive for safe guarding the special position of our state. However our prime agenda is to strive for the restoration of autonomy to the state.”