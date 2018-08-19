Any move to tamper Art 35-A will be fought tooth and nail: Qayoom Wani

Appeals SC to dismiss petition
Appeals SC to dismiss petition
SRINAGAR:
An emergency meeting of Employees Joint Action Committee was held at Srinagar under the chair of Ab. Qayoom Wani Senior Leader JCC President EJAC.
In the meeting all the leaders of Employees Joint Action Committee in one voice said that Employees are a part and parcel of the society and have always stood with the people of J&K state in difficult times.
Addressing the meeting President EJAC Ab. Qayoom Wani said that tempering with Article 35A will be treated onslaught on the emotions, aspirations and interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Wani said that we will not allow anybody to play with the sentiments and aspirations of People of J&K and Employees of the state without caste, creed, colour, region and religion are the integral part of the society and will never remain silent or mute spectators on this sensitive issue and will fight tooth and nail for the protection of the Article 35 A along with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He appealed the Employees of the state to show their serious concern and resentment on this sensitive issue and appealed the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition against Article 35 A to uphold the constitutional guarantee provided in Article to the people of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of caste, creed, colour, region and religion.
In the meeting all the leaders of Employees Joint Action Committee and its delegates showed their serious concern for protection of article 35A.