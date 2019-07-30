Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: Mirwaiz

July 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday said that any move against the places of worship and religious matter will be resisted in Kashmir.

He expressed concern over the circulation of government orders to create alarm among people.

"Concerned by Govt orders being circulated daily to create alarm among people, after the deployment of more forces.

Any move against our places of worship and religious matters will be resisted strongly by all Muslims across the state. Do not deliberately vitiate the situation," Mirwiaz wrote on Twitter.