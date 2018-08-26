Any misadventure with 35A will break bonds between Centre, State: Sajjad Shaheen

Massive protest held in support of Article 35-A in Banihal
Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal, Aug 25:
A massive protest march was held in Banihal against the overt and covert attempts being made by the BJP to repeal Article 35-A to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights guaranteed in the Constitution of India. The protest march was lead by National Conference leader and district President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen and people across the political spectrum besides members of civil socciety took part in the rally.
Shaheen said that any tinkering with this special provision will be fought tooth and nail by the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, as such a move can jeopradise their economic interests, deprive youth of their share in jobs among other things. He said this constitutional guarantee is the manifestation of state-subject laws enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 and a long drawn struggle launched by the Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.
Reiterating the stand of National Conference stand on Article 35A, the District President said this is a formidable bridge between the State and Union of India, which had been incorporated in the Constitution after due thought. Impairing this provision will amount to weakening the strong bonds between the state and the country, he said and cautioned the BJP against any misadventure in this regard.
Sajjad Shaheen asked those whipping up passions over this issue and further alienating the people of Jammu and Kashmir from national mainstream to have indepth study of the Constitution of India and get updated how other parts of the country like Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Goa etc enjoyed special and unique status as per various sub sections (A to G) of Article 371.
Shaheen lamented that Jammu and Kashmir was being singled out just to satiate the communal agenda of BJP. He asserted that the people of state will not allow it to happen, as it will mean trampling of the constitutional guarantee held out to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He said any attempt to weaken Article 35 A will be detrimental, not only to particular region or community, but the people of all faiths, regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed anguish over the sinister attempts of the BJP in making Article 35A as a case of Jammu versus Kashmir, despite knowing that nobody is going to benefit from the removal of this proviso.
The protesters, including members of civil society, Beopar Mandal Banihal, the party activists and functionaries as also Youth National Conference workers, carrying placards, raised slogans in support of Article 35A and denounced the attempts being made clandestinely.
The enraged protesters vowed to fight unitedly for preserving this constitutional guarantee to Jammu and Kashmir.
Mohammad Afzal Wani, former President Beopar Mandal Banihal Shamasdin Rahi, Abdul Ahad Shan, Mohammad Khalil Sohil, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, Abdul Jabar Hajam, Mohammad Ashraf Naik, Gulam Rasool Deng, Saifdin Dar ,Tariq Ahmed Dar, Abdul Latif Shah also spoke on the occasion. (KNS)