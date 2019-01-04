Any misadventure to meet befitting response: Pak tells India

AgenciesIslamabad, Jan 03:
Pakistan on Thursday, strongly condemned the Indian violations of sending spy drones across the Line of Control, saying any misadventure by India would be responded in a befitting manner.
“Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness,” Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said here at a weekly press briefing, held at the Foreign Office.
The Pakistan Army recently shot down two Indian spy qua-copters in the Poonch sector of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), which was being used by the Indian military for intelligence gathering about the Pakistani posts through aerial photography and for targeting selection for cross-LoC firing.
The Spokesman said, “Our forces remain vigilant and have responded effectively to these threats. Any misadventure by India would be responded in a befitting manner.”
He rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement about carrying out surgical strike within Pakistan back in 2016, and said “no surgical strike took place at the first and the fact was seconded by the Indian media as well”.
Faisal termed reports of 23 missing passports of Indian Sikh pilgrims misplaced by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as ‘baseless and speculative’.
He said the High Commission smoothly handled several thousand passports with over 3,800 visas issued for the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Kartarpur.