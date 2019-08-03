Any discussion on Kashmir, will only be with Pak, bilaterally: Jaishankar tells US

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Lalit K Jha

Rejecting any mediation by US President Donald Trump on Kashmir, India Friday told America that any discussion on the issue, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally.

The assertion by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar came hours after President Trump said he would "certainly intervene" on the Kashmir issue if New Delhi and Islamabad wanted him to.

Jaishankar who met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok on the sidelines of the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meeting conveyed India's stand that any discussion on the Kashmir issue would be between India and Pakistan only.

"Held wide ranging discussions with @SecPompeo on regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with his American counterpart.

"Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally," he said in another tweet.

In Parliament, Jaishankar had said that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally and Prime Minister Modi made no request to President Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

"Any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross border terrorism," the external affairs minister had said, adding that Simla and Lahore accords provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan has said that he welcomed US mediation on the Kashmir issue.