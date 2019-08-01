About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Any decision on Art 35-A will be for JK’s betterment: Madhav

‘NC, PDP creating war hysteria to stay relevant’

Accusing National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating “war hysteria”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav Wednesday said any decision on Article 35-A would be for the betterment of Jammu Kashmir.
Addressing a news conference, after welcoming new entrants into BJP’s youth wing, Madhav said any decision by the Government of India (GoI) or by the Supreme Court (SC) on Article 35-A would be taken for the benefit of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
“BJP’s stand on Article 35-A is very clear but it isn’t the party which is going to decide on the matter,” Madhav said. “The decision on Article 35-A will be taken by the Prime Minister and his government, but whatever decision we will take will be in the interest of the State.”
Madhav, who is in-charge of Kashmir affairs, said some politicians were spreading fear among the people in the name of Article 35-A only to be relevant after getting exposed in corruption cases.
“These politicians are now realising that their shop is shutting, and are crying about Article 35-A to save their skin,” he said.
Taking a dig at PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Madhav said her remark “playing with bomb (barood)” if Article 35-A goes was made to stay relevant in the political arena.
He said apart from wiping out militancy in the State, BJP was committed to take action against politicians or businessmen who were directly or indirectly sympathetic to militants and involved in corrupt practices.
“Today somebody (NC President Farooq Abdullah) is being questioned in Chandigarh. Don’t be surprised if tomorrow someone else will be taken to task in Srinagar,” he said. “No matter what is the stature of a person, nobody can save them anymore.”
Madhav said BJP was preparing for Assembly polls in the State and would fight solo on all 87 seats.
However, Madhav said they would like to see various other parties who have a clean past to fight elections so that the two parties, “who have ruined the State by resorting to rampant corruption”, are kept out of power.
He also negated the link between the arrival of government forces to the Valley with the abrogation of Article 35-A, saying it was to strengthen the counter insurgency grid and a routine exercise.

Latest News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Jul 31 | Agencies
MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Jul 31 | Riyaz Bhat
IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Any decision on Art 35-A will be for JK’s betterment: Madhav

‘NC, PDP creating war hysteria to stay relevant’

              

Accusing National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating “war hysteria”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav Wednesday said any decision on Article 35-A would be for the betterment of Jammu Kashmir.
Addressing a news conference, after welcoming new entrants into BJP’s youth wing, Madhav said any decision by the Government of India (GoI) or by the Supreme Court (SC) on Article 35-A would be taken for the benefit of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
“BJP’s stand on Article 35-A is very clear but it isn’t the party which is going to decide on the matter,” Madhav said. “The decision on Article 35-A will be taken by the Prime Minister and his government, but whatever decision we will take will be in the interest of the State.”
Madhav, who is in-charge of Kashmir affairs, said some politicians were spreading fear among the people in the name of Article 35-A only to be relevant after getting exposed in corruption cases.
“These politicians are now realising that their shop is shutting, and are crying about Article 35-A to save their skin,” he said.
Taking a dig at PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Madhav said her remark “playing with bomb (barood)” if Article 35-A goes was made to stay relevant in the political arena.
He said apart from wiping out militancy in the State, BJP was committed to take action against politicians or businessmen who were directly or indirectly sympathetic to militants and involved in corrupt practices.
“Today somebody (NC President Farooq Abdullah) is being questioned in Chandigarh. Don’t be surprised if tomorrow someone else will be taken to task in Srinagar,” he said. “No matter what is the stature of a person, nobody can save them anymore.”
Madhav said BJP was preparing for Assembly polls in the State and would fight solo on all 87 seats.
However, Madhav said they would like to see various other parties who have a clean past to fight elections so that the two parties, “who have ruined the State by resorting to rampant corruption”, are kept out of power.
He also negated the link between the arrival of government forces to the Valley with the abrogation of Article 35-A, saying it was to strengthen the counter insurgency grid and a routine exercise.

News From Rising Kashmir

;