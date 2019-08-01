Any decision on Art 35-A will be for JK’s betterment: Madhav

August 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘NC, PDP creating war hysteria to stay relevant’

Accusing National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating “war hysteria”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav Wednesday said any decision on Article 35-A would be for the betterment of Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference, after welcoming new entrants into BJP’s youth wing, Madhav said any decision by the Government of India (GoI) or by the Supreme Court (SC) on Article 35-A would be taken for the benefit of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

“BJP’s stand on Article 35-A is very clear but it isn’t the party which is going to decide on the matter,” Madhav said. “The decision on Article 35-A will be taken by the Prime Minister and his government, but whatever decision we will take will be in the interest of the State.”

Madhav, who is in-charge of Kashmir affairs, said some politicians were spreading fear among the people in the name of Article 35-A only to be relevant after getting exposed in corruption cases.

“These politicians are now realising that their shop is shutting, and are crying about Article 35-A to save their skin,” he said.

Taking a dig at PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Madhav said her remark “playing with bomb (barood)” if Article 35-A goes was made to stay relevant in the political arena.

He said apart from wiping out militancy in the State, BJP was committed to take action against politicians or businessmen who were directly or indirectly sympathetic to militants and involved in corrupt practices.

“Today somebody (NC President Farooq Abdullah) is being questioned in Chandigarh. Don’t be surprised if tomorrow someone else will be taken to task in Srinagar,” he said. “No matter what is the stature of a person, nobody can save them anymore.”

Madhav said BJP was preparing for Assembly polls in the State and would fight solo on all 87 seats.

However, Madhav said they would like to see various other parties who have a clean past to fight elections so that the two parties, “who have ruined the State by resorting to rampant corruption”, are kept out of power.

He also negated the link between the arrival of government forces to the Valley with the abrogation of Article 35-A, saying it was to strengthen the counter insurgency grid and a routine exercise.