Any attempt to dilute unique identity of state will be resisted tooth and nail: Dr Farooq

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the party won’t allow any changes in the "demography" of the state, saying that any attempt to "dilute the unique identity" of the state will be resisted tooth and nail.

Party president while addressing a public gathering at Kulipura in the Nowpura locality of Srinagar said "Muslim character of the state has been a scorn in the eyes of those forces that are inimical to the very "identity and integrity of our state."



Farooq underscoring the need of having a popularly elected government in the state said, “Today we see group of people at the helm of affairs in our state that are not representative in character. How can few advisors of SAC rise up to the expectations of the people of the state? Today we see how miserably the common population is being treated. The disdain with which the people are being treated speaks volumes about the contempt the incumbent governor administration has for the local population."