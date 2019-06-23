Antimicrobial Drug Resistance: A Global Disaster in making

June 23, 2019 | Shabir Pandith

Antimicrobial agents are critical tools for fighting diseases in humans, terrestrial and aquatic animals and plants

According to World Health Organization (WHO), Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change in ways that render the medication used to cure the infections they cause ineffective. When the micro organisms become resistant to most antimicrobials they are often referred to as ‘superbugs’. This is a major concern because a resistant infection may kill, can spread to others, and impose huge costs to individuals and society. Antimicrobial resistance is a broader term for resistance in different types of microorganisms and encompasses resistance to drugs that treat infections caused by other microbes as well, such as parasites e.g., malaria or helminths, viruses (e.g., HIV) and Fungi (e.g., Candida). Whereas, Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections (such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia, bloodstream infections) making them ineffective.

Misuse and overuse of existing antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are accelerating development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, for example using antibiotics for viral infections such as cold or flu or shearing antibiotics. Low-quality medicines, wrong prescriptions and poor infection prevention and control also encourage the development and spread of drug resistance. Poor surveillance and a diminishing arsenal of tools to diagnose treat and prevent diseases also hinder the control of antimicrobial drug resistance.AMR is threat to everyone everywhere. The WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (GLASS) collects data from 71 countries reported widespread resistance to common pathogens. In some member countries of the organization for Economic Cooperation and development (OECD) about 35% of common human infections are already resistant to available medicines, and in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), resistance rates are as high as 80%-90% for some antibiotic-bacterium combinations. Resistance to second-and third-line antibiotics, the last lines of defense against some common diseases, are projected to almost double between 2005 and 2030,” said Dr Haileyesus Getahun, director of the UN Interagency Coordination Group (IACG) on Antimicrobial Resistance at the World Health Organization in Geneva.

Antimicrobial Resistance is a Global Crisis:

According to report submitted in April 2019 to the Secretary-General of the United Nation by the UN Interagency Coordination Group (IACG) on Antimicrobial resistance:

Drug-resistance diseases cause at least 700,000 deaths globally a year, including 230,000 deaths from multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, a figure that could increase to 10 million deaths globally per year by 2050 under the most alarming scenario if no action is taken. The most common drug resistant pathogens, including E. Coli, K. Pneumonia, Salmonella spp, Acinetobactor spp, S aureus, D pneumonia, N gonorrhoeae and Shigella spp, causing a variety of blood stream infections, respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted infections and urinary tract infections, have increasingly become untreatable.

Antimicrobial resistance poses a formidable challenge to achieving Universal Health Coverage and threatens progress against many of the Sustainable Development Goals, including in health, food security, clean water and sanitation, poverty and inequality.

Inadequate access to clean water sanitation and hygiene in health care facilities, farms, school, households and community settings; lack of equitable access to affordable and quality-assured antimicrobials, vaccines and diagnostics; and weak health, food and feed production, food safety and waste management systems are increasing the burden of infectious disease in animals and humans and contributing to the emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens.

The economic damage of uncontrolled antimicrobial resistance could be comparable to the shocks experienced during the 2008-2009 global financial crises as a result of dramatically increased health care expenditures; impact on food and feed production, trade and livelihoods ; and increased poverty and inequality. As a result, the World Bank estimates that by 2030 up to 24 million people could be forced into extreme poverty, mainly in low-income countries.

Concerns are also growing about the impact of antimicrobial resistance on the environment and natural ecosystems due to overuse and discharge of antimicrobials and resistant micro-organisms in mature and waste from health care and pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercial livestock and plant production, and fish and seafood forming, a problem that may be fuelled by changes in the world’s climate.

Recommendations of Interagency Coordination Group on Antimicrobial Resistance:

IACG has called for ‘One Health’ approach with agencies responsible for human, animal, and environmental health working together, because the drivers of Antimicrobial resistance lie in humans, animals, plants, food and the environment. IACG strictly recommends implementation of National Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plans in sprit, with adequate funding to make it success in every nation. Strengthening infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities, farms, schools, household and community settings and ensure access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene is absolutely important to prevent transmission of antimicrobial resistance in humans, animals, plants, food and environment. Strengthening surveillance, regulatory frameworks and increasing awareness among all stakeholders to ensure responsible use of antimicrobials. Immediately stopping the use of the antimicrobials on the WHO list of highest priority critically important antimicrobial agents for human medicine as growth promoters is an essential first step towards completely phasing out the use of antimicrobials for growth promotion.

Antimicrobial Drug Resistance (AMR) and its Containment in India:

India has given due cognizance to the problem of AMR and to tackle this issue government of India launched ‘National Programme on containment of Antimicrobial Resistance’. National centre for disease control (NCDC) is focal point for implementation of the programme with objective to establish laboratory based AMR surveillance system across country to generate quality data on antimicrobial resistance; also to strengthen infection control practices, promote rational use of antimicrobials and create awareness among healthcare providers on AMR. Banning of fixed dose drug combinations (FDC’s) and introduction of Schedule H1 in Drugs & Cosmetics Act by CDSCO; which is central drug regulatory authority; to curb wide spread sale and misuse of drugs are welcome steps. The current biggest challenge is to discover newer molecules for that we need to find ways to incentivize investments in R&D. We must act today otherwise disaster will be unleashed in near future.

(Author is Currently Working as Drug Inspector with Drug Control Organization, J& K India)

Shabirsopori@gmail.com