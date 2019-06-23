Antimicrobial Drug Resistance: A Global Disaster in making

Antimicrobial agents are critical tools for fighting diseases in humans, terrestrial and aquatic animals and plants
According to World Health Organization (WHO), Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change in ways that render the medication used to cure the infections they cause ineffective. When the micro organisms become resistant to most antimicrobials they are often referred to as ‘superbugs’. This is a major concern because a resistant infection may kill, can spread to others, and impose huge costs to individuals and society. Antimicrobial resistance is a broader term for resistance in different types of microorganisms and encompasses resistance to drugs that treat infections caused by other microbes as well, such as parasites e.g., malaria or helminths, viruses (e.g., HIV) and Fungi (e.g., Candida). Whereas, Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections (such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia, bloodstream infections) making them ineffective.
Misuse and overuse of existing antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants are accelerating development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, for example using antibiotics for viral infections such as cold or flu or shearing antibiotics. Low-quality medicines, wrong prescriptions and poor infection prevention and control also encourage the development and spread of drug resistance. Poor surveillance and a diminishing arsenal of tools to diagnose treat and prevent diseases also hinder the control of antimicrobial drug resistance.AMR is threat to everyone everywhere. The WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (GLASS) collects data from 71 countries reported widespread resistance to common pathogens. In some member countries of the organization for Economic Cooperation and development (OECD) about 35% of common human infections are already resistant to available medicines, and in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), resistance rates are as high as 80%-90% for some antibiotic-bacterium combinations. Resistance to second-and third-line antibiotics, the last lines of defense against some common diseases, are projected to almost double between 2005 and 2030,” said Dr Haileyesus Getahun, director of the UN Interagency Coordination Group (IACG) on Antimicrobial Resistance at the World Health Organization in Geneva.
Antimicrobial Resistance is a Global Crisis:
According to report submitted in April 2019 to the Secretary-General of the United Nation by the UN Interagency Coordination Group (IACG) on Antimicrobial resistance:
Recommendations of Interagency Coordination Group on Antimicrobial Resistance:
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance (AMR) and its Containment in India:
India has given due cognizance to the problem of AMR and to tackle this issue government of India launched ‘National Programme on containment of Antimicrobial Resistance’. National centre for disease control (NCDC) is focal point for implementation of the programme with objective to establish laboratory based AMR surveillance system across country to generate quality data on antimicrobial resistance; also to strengthen infection control practices, promote rational use of antimicrobials and create awareness among healthcare providers on AMR. Banning of fixed dose drug combinations (FDC’s) and introduction of Schedule H1 in Drugs & Cosmetics Act by CDSCO; which is central drug regulatory authority; to curb wide spread sale and misuse of drugs are welcome steps. The current biggest challenge is to discover newer molecules for that we need to find ways to incentivize investments in R&D. We must act today otherwise disaster will be unleashed in near future.
(Author is Currently Working as Drug Inspector with Drug Control Organization, J& K India)
Shabirsopori@gmail.com
