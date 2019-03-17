Antibiotic Resistance: A threat to human health

March 17, 2019 | Bhat Fazila

Antibiotics is the most important category of drugs used to fight bacterial infections. These include chemicals capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of bacteria. These drugs are mostly extracted from bacteria and fungi to compete with other bacteria in their vicinity. This phenomenon has long been known – it may explain why the ancient Egyptians had the practice of applying a poultice of moldy bread to infected wounds. But it was not until 1928 that Penicillin, the first true antibiotic, was accidentally discovered by Alexander Fleming, Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Penicillin heralded the dawn of the antibiotic age. The introduction of penicillin began the era of antibiotics and has been recognized as one of the greatest advances in therapeutic medicine. Since the discovery of Penicillin, several antibiotics have been discovered and effectively used to treat major and minor bacterial infections.

These novel drugs form the bedrock of modern medicine and are needed for wide range of ailments ranging from a minor infection to a complicated surgical procedure. Without these drugs even minor illnesses could become killers. These drugs are majorly responsible for a steep increase in life expectancy since mid-20th century.

While antibiotics help us to create a healthy human world, the misuse or reckless use of these drugs is also taking a heavy toll on the global human health. Antibiotic resistance which is the immediate result of reckless use of antibiotics has become an important global healthcare concern in the 21st century. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics. When they infect humans, the infections become difficult to treat. Irrational use of antibiotics, overdosing or under dosing, self medication, sale of antibiotics without doctor’s prescription – are all to blame for the menace. It is not a problem only for people who take antibiotics but even those who don’t, when infected by a resistant bug, are difficult to treat. Harboring resistant bacteria could mean longer periods of infection, more expensive and heavy drugs, longer stay in hospital and greater chance of death.

Like other parts of the world antibiotic resistance continues to take heavy toll on human health in India. India has one of the highest rates of antibiotic resistance in the world, says a recent report, stressing on limiting the use of antibiotics through improved water, sanitation and immunization. Titled 'The State of World Antibiotics 2015', the study conducted by Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), New Delhi has shown that in 2010, India was the largest consumer of antibiotics, ahead of China and the US. The country is afflicted by easy access to the strongest of antibiotics without prescriptions or diagnoses, by qualified doctors, not just quacks, who prescribe drugs with little thought, by hospitals where overuse has created colonies of these multi-drug resistant strains or superbugs, by excessive usage on livestock, and by poor sanitation. All this has created a kind of perfect storm for these super-resistant microbes to menace our health.

Reducing unnecessary and reckless antibiotic use is therefore essential to prevent antibiotic resistance. Continuous monitoring of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, effective infection control measures and judicious antibiotic usage are required. Self medication or use of these drugs without the prescription of doctor is the major cause of the antibiotic resistance, self administration of these drugs must be avoided.

A pharmacist is not a doctor and he or she can’t prescribe any drugs including antibiotics. Frequent use of antibiotics should be avoided for minor ailments. The use of antibiotics for cold and cough, which are mostly viral infections, without the prescription is so common among masses. It is important to note that antibiotics are used to fight bacterial infections and they are ineffective against viruses. Seeing the similarity of symptoms people usually take antibiotics that were prescribed to them previously by the doctor or simply take antibiotics prescribed to someone else with similar symptoms which is very wrong. Boosting our immunity to prevent frequent infections by eating healthy food, drinking plenty of fluids, exercising well and washing hands before meals and after toilets are effective ways to considerably minimize the use of antibiotics and hence prevent the development of antibiotic resistance. Most importantly, a blanket ban on the sale of antibiotics without proper prescription and consumer awareness on consequences of reckless use of antibiotics is need of the hour.

(Author is a Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi)

