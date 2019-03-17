About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Bhat Fazila

Antibiotic Resistance: A threat to human health

Antibiotics is the most important category of drugs used to fight bacterial infections. These include chemicals capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of bacteria. These drugs are mostly extracted from bacteria and fungi to compete with other bacteria in their vicinity. This phenomenon has long been known – it may explain why the ancient Egyptians had the practice of applying a poultice of moldy bread to infected wounds. But it was not until 1928 that Penicillin, the first true antibiotic, was accidentally discovered by Alexander Fleming, Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Penicillin heralded the dawn of the antibiotic age. The introduction of penicillin began the era of antibiotics and has been recognized as one of the greatest advances in therapeutic medicine. Since the discovery of Penicillin, several antibiotics have been discovered and effectively used to treat major and minor bacterial infections.
These novel drugs form the bedrock of modern medicine and are needed for wide range of ailments ranging from a minor infection to a complicated surgical procedure. Without these drugs even minor illnesses could become killers. These drugs are majorly responsible for a steep increase in life expectancy since mid-20th century.
While antibiotics help us to create a healthy human world, the misuse or reckless use of these drugs is also taking a heavy toll on the global human health. Antibiotic resistance which is the immediate result of reckless use of antibiotics has become an important global healthcare concern in the 21st century. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics. When they infect humans, the infections become difficult to treat. Irrational use of antibiotics, overdosing or under dosing, self medication, sale of antibiotics without doctor’s prescription – are all to blame for the menace. It is not a problem only for people who take antibiotics but even those who don’t, when infected by a resistant bug, are difficult to treat. Harboring resistant bacteria could mean longer periods of infection, more expensive and heavy drugs, longer stay in hospital and greater chance of death.
Like other parts of the world antibiotic resistance continues to take heavy toll on human health in India. India has one of the highest rates of antibiotic resistance in the world, says a recent report, stressing on limiting the use of antibiotics through improved water, sanitation and immunization. Titled 'The State of World Antibiotics 2015', the study conducted by Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), New Delhi has shown that in 2010, India was the largest consumer of antibiotics, ahead of China and the US. The country is afflicted by easy access to the strongest of antibiotics without prescriptions or diagnoses, by qualified doctors, not just quacks, who prescribe drugs with little thought, by hospitals where overuse has created colonies of these multi-drug resistant strains or superbugs, by excessive usage on livestock, and by poor sanitation. All this has created a kind of perfect storm for these super-resistant microbes to menace our health.
Reducing unnecessary and reckless antibiotic use is therefore essential to prevent antibiotic resistance. Continuous monitoring of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, effective infection control measures and judicious antibiotic usage are required. Self medication or use of these drugs without the prescription of doctor is the major cause of the antibiotic resistance, self administration of these drugs must be avoided.
A pharmacist is not a doctor and he or she can’t prescribe any drugs including antibiotics. Frequent use of antibiotics should be avoided for minor ailments. The use of antibiotics for cold and cough, which are mostly viral infections, without the prescription is so common among masses. It is important to note that antibiotics are used to fight bacterial infections and they are ineffective against viruses. Seeing the similarity of symptoms people usually take antibiotics that were prescribed to them previously by the doctor or simply take antibiotics prescribed to someone else with similar symptoms which is very wrong. Boosting our immunity to prevent frequent infections by eating healthy food, drinking plenty of fluids, exercising well and washing hands before meals and after toilets are effective ways to considerably minimize the use of antibiotics and hence prevent the development of antibiotic resistance. Most importantly, a blanket ban on the sale of antibiotics without proper prescription and consumer awareness on consequences of reckless use of antibiotics is need of the hour.
(Author is a Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi)

faizu.nargis09@gmail.com

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Bhat Fazila

Antibiotic Resistance: A threat to human health

              

Antibiotics is the most important category of drugs used to fight bacterial infections. These include chemicals capable of killing or inhibiting the growth of bacteria. These drugs are mostly extracted from bacteria and fungi to compete with other bacteria in their vicinity. This phenomenon has long been known – it may explain why the ancient Egyptians had the practice of applying a poultice of moldy bread to infected wounds. But it was not until 1928 that Penicillin, the first true antibiotic, was accidentally discovered by Alexander Fleming, Professor of Bacteriology at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Penicillin heralded the dawn of the antibiotic age. The introduction of penicillin began the era of antibiotics and has been recognized as one of the greatest advances in therapeutic medicine. Since the discovery of Penicillin, several antibiotics have been discovered and effectively used to treat major and minor bacterial infections.
These novel drugs form the bedrock of modern medicine and are needed for wide range of ailments ranging from a minor infection to a complicated surgical procedure. Without these drugs even minor illnesses could become killers. These drugs are majorly responsible for a steep increase in life expectancy since mid-20th century.
While antibiotics help us to create a healthy human world, the misuse or reckless use of these drugs is also taking a heavy toll on the global human health. Antibiotic resistance which is the immediate result of reckless use of antibiotics has become an important global healthcare concern in the 21st century. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics. When they infect humans, the infections become difficult to treat. Irrational use of antibiotics, overdosing or under dosing, self medication, sale of antibiotics without doctor’s prescription – are all to blame for the menace. It is not a problem only for people who take antibiotics but even those who don’t, when infected by a resistant bug, are difficult to treat. Harboring resistant bacteria could mean longer periods of infection, more expensive and heavy drugs, longer stay in hospital and greater chance of death.
Like other parts of the world antibiotic resistance continues to take heavy toll on human health in India. India has one of the highest rates of antibiotic resistance in the world, says a recent report, stressing on limiting the use of antibiotics through improved water, sanitation and immunization. Titled 'The State of World Antibiotics 2015', the study conducted by Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP), New Delhi has shown that in 2010, India was the largest consumer of antibiotics, ahead of China and the US. The country is afflicted by easy access to the strongest of antibiotics without prescriptions or diagnoses, by qualified doctors, not just quacks, who prescribe drugs with little thought, by hospitals where overuse has created colonies of these multi-drug resistant strains or superbugs, by excessive usage on livestock, and by poor sanitation. All this has created a kind of perfect storm for these super-resistant microbes to menace our health.
Reducing unnecessary and reckless antibiotic use is therefore essential to prevent antibiotic resistance. Continuous monitoring of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, effective infection control measures and judicious antibiotic usage are required. Self medication or use of these drugs without the prescription of doctor is the major cause of the antibiotic resistance, self administration of these drugs must be avoided.
A pharmacist is not a doctor and he or she can’t prescribe any drugs including antibiotics. Frequent use of antibiotics should be avoided for minor ailments. The use of antibiotics for cold and cough, which are mostly viral infections, without the prescription is so common among masses. It is important to note that antibiotics are used to fight bacterial infections and they are ineffective against viruses. Seeing the similarity of symptoms people usually take antibiotics that were prescribed to them previously by the doctor or simply take antibiotics prescribed to someone else with similar symptoms which is very wrong. Boosting our immunity to prevent frequent infections by eating healthy food, drinking plenty of fluids, exercising well and washing hands before meals and after toilets are effective ways to considerably minimize the use of antibiotics and hence prevent the development of antibiotic resistance. Most importantly, a blanket ban on the sale of antibiotics without proper prescription and consumer awareness on consequences of reckless use of antibiotics is need of the hour.
(Author is a Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi)

faizu.nargis09@gmail.com

News From Rising Kashmir

;