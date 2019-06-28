Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: GoI

June 28, 2019 | Agencies

Anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message is to be displayed at the bottom of the screen when tobacco products are shown in a film or a television programme, the Government of India said Friday.



In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cigarette and other Tobacco products Rules 2004 inter-alia provides that films and television programmes displaying tobacco products should carry anti-tobacco health spots of minimum 30 seconds duration to be screened at the beginning and middle of a film or programme.



"Further, anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message is to be displayed at the bottom of the screen during the period of display of the tobacco products or their use in the film and television programme," he said.



Doordarshan runs a scroll on the screen showing the statutory warning whenever smoking scenes appears on its channels, Javadekar said.