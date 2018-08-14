Anti-tobacco seminar held

Srinagar, Aug 13:
A seminar on hazards of smoking and use of tobacco products was organised by J&K Voluntary Health Association in collaboration with Government High school Pandrethan, Srinagar.
Various speakers including students spoke on the subject to highlight the ill effects of smoking and use of tobacco products in various forms. A panel of judges selected winners who were given awards and certificates.
Speaking on the occasion Ali Mohammed Mir, Executive Director J&K Voluntary Health Association emphasised on the need for creating awareness amongst younger generations so that the menace of smoking is reduced. He informed they have been organising such programs in universities and colleges but are currently focusing on secondary and middle level schools for creating awareness amongst the younger generations as they are more susceptible and prone to smoking under various influences and peer groups.
The seminar was addressed by Shabir Ahmed Lone, Food Safety Officer, who highlighted the dangers of smoking and drug abuse. The school management appreciated the role of the organisation and requested to organise more such events periodically so that the younger generation is sensitized about the dangers of this menace.