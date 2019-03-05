‘Anti-social elements have started Kashmir tourism boycott campaign’

Travel, hospitality sector seek action from GoI, state Govts
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Valley’s travel and trade bodies have accused some anti-social elements in India for damaging Kashmir tourism by launching ‘Kashmir boycott campaign’.
In a joint press conference, the representatives from travel and hospitality sector urged Government of India and other state governments to expose and punish these ‘anti-social and communal elements’ who are running boycott campaigns asking travellers not to visit Kashmir.
Senior Vice President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Nasir Hameed Khan said they will be visiting different states to counter the ‘boycott Kashmir campaign’ launched by certain travel agencies at many cities in India.
Khan said they will make all out efforts to defeat ‘motivated propaganda’ intended to target the economy of State and prevent people from interacting with Kashmiri people.
“It is unfortunate that how social media, some selected TV channels and print media are being used to spread false and misleading news,” Khan said.
The KCCI Vice President said divisive elements are attempting to influence the secular and unbiased opinion of a majority of people by encouraging them not to visit Kashmir.
“It is the responsibility of all public thinkers, intellectuals and the members of the civil society to expose elements behind these sinister campaigns,” he said.
Khan added Kashmiris have shown utmost hospitality, humanitarian values and secular ethos despite being in difficult situations.
“We urge all secular and right thinking individuals interested in knowing the truth to see how negative image of our place and our people is being projected,” he added.
He said propagation of hate politics has alienated people and in return Kashmiris and youth in particular have been hospitable despite being pushed to wall.
“Tourists should visit Kashmir to know how secular our people are. They open their doors for the visitors in difficult situations,” he said.
He said they would also request state government to take effective steps to see that tourism and other sectors of the economy are brought back to track.
The associations who participated in the joint press conference include Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I), PHDCCI J&K, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA), Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF), J&K Hoteliers Club, Pahalgam Hotel and Restaurent Owners (PHARO), Jammu and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA), Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK), Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO), Urban Travel Agents Association(UTTA), Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK), Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA), Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG), Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA), Travel Agents Federation of Kashmir (TAFOK), Domestic Tour Operators Association of Jammu and Kashmir (DTOAK), TAAI JK Chapter, IATO JK Chapter, Houseboat Owners Association (HBOA),