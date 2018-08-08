Anti-polythene drive conducted in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad a major anti-polythene drive was carried out from Abdullah bridge to DC office complex, here on Tuesday.
As per an official, a joint team comprising Wildlife Warden, EO Municipality, Range Officer, FPF and SHO headed by District Social Welfare Officer Mohammed Naseeb raided shops and other establishments and recovered 2.97 kg banned polythene and fined the defaulters.
To mention that Government vide SRO 45 dated 3 February 2017 has banned manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and use of polythene carry bags, plastic sheets or like, cover made of plastic sheet, plastic packaging and multi-layered packing, less than 50 microns in thickness within the territorial limits of the State of Jammu of Kashmir.
During the drive the team appealed the public to refrain from using polythene in day to day life and go for eco-friendly alternatives, the official added.