Anti-Islamic elements trying to change Kashmir issue’s nature: Mirwaiz

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 02:
Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday said some “anti-Islamic elements” were trying to change the basic nature of Kashmir issue under the “global agenda” and called for exposing such people.
Addressing a meeting of Awami Action Committee (AAC) at Mirwaiz Manzil to discuss the attempted violation of the pulpit of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar last Friday, the Mirwaiz asked people to keep a strict vigil saying that any attempt to change the basic nature of Kashmir dispute would be of great disservice to all the sacrifices that Kashmiris had rendered over the years.
“The people of Kashmir have sacrificed a lot in the past so many years. Now under the global agenda, some elements are trying to change the nature of Kashmir dispute in the name of religious lines,” the Mirwaiz said.
He later led a protest rally from the Mirwaiz Manzil to the Jamia Masjid where he cleansed the Masjid’s pulpit which was desecrated last Friday by some masked youth.
On Friday, some masked youth stormed Jamia Masjid, unfurling Islamic State (ISIS) flags and briefly occupying the pulpit after congregational prayers before vanishing in thin air.
Appealing for unity among all the religious sects, the Mirwaiz said people who were behind violating the sanctity of the Jamia Masjid should be made to come in public.
“It is time to isolate those elements who are trying to damage and violate the sanctity of the Grand Masjid,” the Mirwaiz said.
Meanwhile, sources said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) would hold an important meeting on Thursday in which some important decisions would be taken on taking the “Kashmir movement” forward.
On Monday, the Mirwaiz said that Friday would be observed as ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’ and JRL would make an important announcement during the congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid.