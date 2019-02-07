Anti-India sentiments deep rooted in Kashmir: Rasheed

Kupwara:
Reacting to Governor, Satya Malik’s remarks Mehbooba Mufti’s speaking about atrocities of security forces is an attempt to regain her last ground and come again to power, AIP President and former MLA, Langate, Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday alleged that “anti-India sentiment is deep rooted in Kashmir.”
In a statement issued here, Rasheed said that “Governor’s statement is a confession that the anti-India sentiment is very much deep rooted and New Delhi’s own people can’t survive by openly supporting its aggression,” he said. “While Governor is crossing his constitutional and moral domain by criticizing political parties, but his statements often expose the harsh ground realities.”
He said that however regional parties should take a lesson from Governor’s continuous political statements and understand that when New Delhi needs Kashmiris it doesn’t hesitate begging before them but once its purpose is served they are thrown to dustbin. “If Governor himself feels that Mehbooba Mufti has to use anti-India posturing and speak about security forces, then it should not be difficult for anyone to understand that not only militants but pro-resistance leaders are enjoying mass support,” he said, adding “It is shameful that rather ordering an enquiry into the brutal assault against Tawseef Ahmad Wani a youth from Pulwama by Major Shukhla of 44RR, Governor has tried to divert the attention by taking jibe at Mehbooba Mufti and has also down played the incident, which is shameful.”
“What Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were facing today at the hands of New Delhi, even Kuka Parray, the renowned counterinsurgent, would have also faced the same heat, allegations and humiliation at the hands of New Delhi,” he alleged.
“New Delhi has been using people and throwing them and has a record of fake and broken promises. Mehbooba Mufti must herself introspect and find the answers that those who were praising her till yesterday are now giving her humiliating sermons only to ensure that atrocities on Kashmiris are not taken seriously by anyone.”