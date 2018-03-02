Anti-encroachment drive launched in Shopian

Shopian:
Continuing with its anti-encroachment drive, the district administration Shopian today demolished 27 illegally raised structures and removed 400kgs of polythene from water bodies.
The drive was conducted by enforcement wings of Shopian Municipal Committee and Revenue Department under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shopian Mohammad Aijaz Asad. The checking squads also retrieved State land from illegal occupation at Sangaloo Nallah here.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Executive Officer Municipal Committee, Tehsildar Shopian and other officials from Revenue Department and MC were part of the enforcement wings undertaking the anti-encroachment drive.
The Deputy Commissioner said anti-encroachment drives will continue with more intensity till all State and kahcharie lands are retrieved of encroachments in the district.
He also urged the general public to bring into the notice of Revenue officers or the DC Office any instances or attempts of encroachment on the State or common land in the district.
