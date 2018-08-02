About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Anti-encroachment drive launched in Ganderbal

Published at August 02, 2018 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)306views


Srinagar, August 1:

 A massive anti-encroachment drive was held in various forest areas of Sindh Forest Division during which 15 kanals of forest land was retrieved from the encroachers.
The drive was led by the Conservator Forests, Srinagar Circle along with DFO Sindh and Deputy Director Forest Protection Force Ganderbal and comprised Assistant Directors Forest Protection Force, Range officers and other staff.
The team inspected Najwan, Akhal, Tang-chattery, Kangan, Satarana, and Prang areas and removed wooden poles, barbed wire fencing and retrieved 15 kanals of forest land.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top