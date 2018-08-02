Anti-encroachment drive launched in Ganderbal

Srinagar, August 1:
A massive anti-encroachment drive was held in various forest areas of Sindh Forest Division during which 15 kanals of forest land was retrieved from the encroachers.
The drive was led by the Conservator Forests, Srinagar Circle along with DFO Sindh and Deputy Director Forest Protection Force Ganderbal and comprised Assistant Directors Forest Protection Force, Range officers and other staff.
The team inspected Najwan, Akhal, Tang-chattery, Kangan, Satarana, and Prang areas and removed wooden poles, barbed wire fencing and retrieved 15 kanals of forest land.