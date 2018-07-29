Anti-encroachment drive in Bandipora, 79 kanals of state land retrieved

AgenciesSrinagar
Around 79 kanal of state land was retrieved during an anti-encroachment drive launched by authorities in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.
An official spokesperson on Sunday said that District Administration, Bandipora initiated a vigorous anti-encroachment drive across the district to retrieve State, Kahcharai and Forest land.
For the purpose, he said committees of concerned Officers and magistrates have been constituted to make the drive success.
He said the committees headed by Tehsildar Bandipora, Aloosa, Ajas, Hajin, Sumbal, Gurez and Tulial retrieved 79 kanal Kahcharie and State land in their respective jurisdictions.
Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has appealed people of the district to co-operate with the administration as the drive is purely meant for welfare of the general public and safeguarding public resources.