Anti-encroachment drive held at Shopian

Shopian, August 14: -
The District Administration Shopian launched a mega anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal constructions in the district.
The massive anti-encroachment drive was led by concerned Tehsildars, consisting of various different teams in different areas of the district. During the drive, in first phase, about 228 Kanals of Kahcharari/state land were retrieved from the encroachers from the areas Keegam, Barbugh, Shopian, Chitragam, Herman, Keller and Zainapora.
The District Development Commissioner Shopian, Owais Ahmed said that the drive for removing encroachments would continue in the other encroached areas till the whole encroached land is retrieved.
The district administration has advised the people particularly those residing along the Mughal Raod, highway and banks of rivers, to remove encroachments on their own otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.
All the Tehsildars were asked to immediately bring any incidence of encroachments into the notice of District Administration. The Tehsildars of the district were directed for assessment, and submission of village wise list of the Kahcharari/state land and illegal constructions made on the river banks and nallahs with photographic evidence.