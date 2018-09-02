Anti-encroachment Drive: 2241 kanals State, 5115 kanals Kahcharai land retrieved

Srinagar, September 01:
On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, District Administrations across the valley has retrieved 2241.55 kanals of State land and 5115.80 kanals of Kahcharai land from the encroachers in a month-long daily anti-encroachment drive starting August 01, 2018.
The district administrations of Pulwama retrieved the maximum 1248 kanals of State and 1554.25 kanals of Kahcharai land during this drive. Kupwara administration retrieved 165.65 kanals of State and 1041.90 kanals of Kahcharai land, Bandipora retrieved 84.55 kanals of State and 176.40 kanals of Kahcharai land, Baramullah retrieved 131.70 kanals of State and 599.80 kanals of Kahcharai lands, Ganderbal retrieved 117 kanals of State and 576.95 kanals of Kahcharai land, Srinagar retrieved 173 kanals of State and 201.35 kanals of Kahcharai land, Budgam retrieved 13 kanals of State and 474.40 kanals of Kahcharai land, Shopian retrieved 48.40 kanals of State and 290.60 kanals of Kahcharai land, Anantnag retrieved 209.25 kanals of State and 165 kanals of Kahcharai land and Kulgam district administration retrieved 51 kanals of State and 35.15 kanals of Kahcharai land.
A total of 2241.55 kanals of State and 5115.80 kanals of Kahcharai lands were retrieved from illegal occupants across the valley in a single month.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan had already directed all district collectors to immediately carry out a comprehensive mapping of all encroachments relating to State, forest and Panchayat lands, water bodies, highways and public roads in their respective jurisdictions and make full use of available technologies, such as geo-tagging and satellite mapping, to prepare a fully verified database. Then carry out the anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils of their respective districts on daily basis to ensure that encroachment on roads, National Highway (NH), State and Kahcharai lands is removed forthwith to achieve the set target on time. All Tehsildars were directed to furnish a daily report with regard to removal of encroachments in their respective Tehsils and send this daily based report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further course of necessary action.
Div Com had also directed all Deputy Commissioners to use the vacant land for developmental utilization like the construction of Govt Schools, Health Centres, Community Halls, Playing fields, Panchayat Ghars, Fire tender stations and other essential services as per the demands from the local population.
Divisional Administration Kashmir warned people not to indulge in illegal construction activities and encroachments on state and Kahcharai land. Violators will be dealt strictly according to the Law.