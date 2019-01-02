Anti-drug abuse campaign: ED holds awareness play at Bishnah

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 01:
To create mass awareness against drug abuse among youth, Excise Department today organized a NukkadNatak (street theatre) here at Rathana, Bishnah.
According to an official, the play was a part of a comprehensive action plan against Drug abuse and illicit liquor conceived by Excise Commissioner Jammu and Kashmir, Talat Pervez Rohella.
The play was aimed at educating the youth regarding various social and ill effects of drug abuse and illicit liquor. The People were also made aware regarding various schemes of Government and new initiatives of the Excise Department for rehabilitation and welfare of affected persons.
Excise Range City Jammu South organised the play under the supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner Executive Jammu, S. Amarjeet Singh, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages.
Also, present were ETO City Range Jammu South Vinay Kumar, Inspector Excise, R.S Pura Bishnah Range Rajesh Sharma along with panchayat members of Rathana, the official added.