Anti-corruption Court awards punishment to accused

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Oct 10:
The Additional Judge Anticorruption Court, Jammu, TasleemArif today announced judgement in case FIR No: 11/2010 of Police Station, Vigilance Organization, Jammu titled State v/s Jawahar Lal Patwari. The case was registered by VOJ against the accused under section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) PC Act and 161 RPC.
The Court of Additional Judge Anticorruption convicted the accused to undergo imprisonment of three years and fine of Rs 20000 for commission of offence under section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of PC Act.
The Court observed that indefault of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further imprisonment of three months and the accused/convict shallalso undergo imprisonment of one year and fine of Rs 10000 for commission of offence under section 161 RPC. It observed that in default of payment of fine he shall undergo further imprisonment of one month. Both the sentences shall run concurrently, the court observed.