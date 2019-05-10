Anti-Corruption Bureau launches tech-savvy initiatives to combat corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has launched tech-savvy initiatives, including settling up of a Facebook page and a twitter handle, to combat corruption in the state.
A police spokesperson said that the ACB has initiated tech-savvy initiatives using popular social network platforms and instant messaging services, including twitter handle @JKACB and Facebook page, to combat corruption.
