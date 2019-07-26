Anti – encroachment drive intensified in Anantnag

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The anti encroachment drive has been intensified in Anantnag district and 45 Kanals of state and Kahcharai land was retrieved from illegal possession of encroachers at Sangran village of Tehsil Qazigund Thursday.

A total state and Kahcharai land measuring to 53.15 kanals has been retrieved from the encroachers in Anantnag district during the drive so far.

The anti-encroachment drive shall continue in future also and the encroachers have been asked to remove the encroachments voluntarily to avoid any administrative action.

