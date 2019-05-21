Ansari visits slain Pattan youth’s residence

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former minister and Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary, Molvi Imran Ansari on Monday visited the residence of a slain youth of Mirgund area of Pattan.

Molvi Imran said that forces have forgotten the way to deal with the peaceful protesters, demanding that a probe be conducted in time bound manner to deliver justice to the Pattan youth.

He was accompanied by Abid Ansari and Abbas Wani.

Imran said that he met with Governor Satya Pal Malik recently and raised the issue of Arshad Ahmad with him. He said that Governor has assured early relief to the family and has promised that a job will be given to the family member soon. (KNS)