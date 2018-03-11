About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ansari urges youth to inculcate entrepreneurial culture

Published at March 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

GANDERBAL, MARCH 10:-

 Minister for Technical Education, Youth Service Sports and IT, Imran Raza Ansari today urged the State youth to venture into the private sector to earn their livelihood.
The Minister was speaking at the inaugural function of a Spices unit at industrial estate Duderhama Ganderbal.
SSP Ganderbal Fayaz Ahmad, Officers from district Administration and Industrialists were present on the occasion.
The Minister said the Government is making concerted efforts to provide a suitable environment for the State youth to venture into entrepreneurship. He urged the youth to develop out of box thinking, adding it will not only enable them to realize their dreams but will also result in providing jobs to many others around them.
He stressed that unemployed youth of state should avail the maximum benefits of the various developmental schemes devised by the Government for them as it will help them in establishing their own income generating units.

