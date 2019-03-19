Ansari snubs Omar, calls him ‘cry baby’ of Kashmir polity

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Taking a dig at Omar Abdullah for his statement on emerging political parties, Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary, Imran Reza Ansari on Monday said, “By questioning intentions behind new and emerging parties (he) makes us wonder if he thinks Kashmir is his fiefdom, his monarchal right and that nobody else shall come and join the fray.”

Ansari said, “Omar Abdullah wants a democracy in which NC is the sole party and it is not surprising. If you look at the record of their MLA’s, they thrive and prosper on people boycotting the polls. They are perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of the conflict and boycott. By ensuring minimal participation in polls, they have shamelessly clung on to seats where barely 5-6% people vote.”

Ansari further added that Omar Abdullah should introspect as to how the rigging of 1987 elections pushed the people of Kashmir away from the mainstream.

“The polling rate in Srinagar in 1987 elections was touching 80% and after the 1987 rigging till date it is in single digit figures. This is precisely what the NC wants – a low voter turnout.”

Ansari said that NC has a history of accusing its opponents of Delhi’s support and Peoples Conference will challenge their sense of entitlement with all vigor.

“Omar Abdullah wants a single party system democracy in J&K. Whenever a new party comes up he accuses them of being made in Delhi. The amazing irony is that nobody is as organically made in Delhi as he is. Their comeback to the electoral politics was a unique, first of its kind in the democratic world where a person who was not even an MLA was made Chief Minister under some accord and whatever was left of our special status was bargained for their lust for power.”

Ansari further said that “Omar Abdullah is acting like a tantrum throwing pampered cry baby who is angry at other people playing with his toys.”

“He thinks it is only his birthright to rule J&K and others outside the family should not be allowed in the mainstream. What utter nonsense, what democracy is this? They want a democracy which is customized for them, wherein they are not challenged even if they rig, loot & plunder. This happened in 2002 as well when they accused the PDP of being GoI’s creation. The National Conference rigged elections in 1987 after which no polls were held until 1996. Between 1996 & 2002 they went on a killing spree and yet they want that nobody should ever join the mainstream, no new party should come.”

Ansari added that NC has failed to groom leaders from within even after being in the system for 7 decades.

Lambasting the NC leadership for their “ridiculous” allegations against an ex-bureaucrat launching a new party, Ansari said that “had he joined the NC which he was supposed to, then he would have been a great man. But if he has the audacity to float his own party, then it is Delhi’s game plan. The corrupt bureaucrats who joined NC and will use their ill-gotten money to fund the party’s campaign are a gift to democracy. But anybody who dares to float his own party is a Delhi’s man.”