Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday hit back at Peoples Conference terming the allegations against the party (NC) as “mental frustration and a cheap publicity stunt” to remain relevant in Kashmir and subsequently serve the purpose of “anti Kashmir rhetoric of RSS- BJP in the state”.

In a statement the party’s Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while trashing the allegations of PC President Sajad Gani Lone against NC said, “The dire consequences of the fractured mandate are before us. The tumultuous situation that the state is facing is a direct consequence of the ill-fated coalition of PDP-BJP that propped up in 2014. The situation should have been much better had a single party acquired a mandate,” adding, “Sajad lone is speaking from the lap of RSS. It is obvious that any attempt to give state a collective voice is bound to hurt his interests, as it serves his masters to have a fractured mandate to help them attack states unique identity and integrity of the state.”

Imarn said “PC being a crony of RSS-BJP lacks the moral disposition to raise finger at National Conference.”

“Sajad is following the footsteps of his father, who barefacedly, in an interview to blitz magazine had revealed his abhorrence for Article 370. Late Lone had barefacedly asserted that Art 370 should be done away with. Keeping in line with his filial disposition, Sajad is also complaining of any effort aimed to give state a collective voice for safeguarding the special status of our state,” he said.

Party spokesperson said that Sajad owes an explanation to the people of state about the marked change from being “the pioneer of separatist politics to sitting into the lap of RSS.”