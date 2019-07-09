About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ansari meets Governor

Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here today.
Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance of Pattan area including strengthening of road network, power and water supply, education and health facilities. He also assured full support of local people for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
Governor urged Ansari to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Ansari meets Governor

              

Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here today.
Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance of Pattan area including strengthening of road network, power and water supply, education and health facilities. He also assured full support of local people for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.
Governor urged Ansari to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;