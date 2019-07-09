Ansari meets Governor

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Imran Raza Ansari, former Minister, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here today.

Ansari apprised Governor about various issues of public importance of Pattan area including strengthening of road network, power and water supply, education and health facilities. He also assured full support of local people for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Governor urged Ansari to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare.