Ansari hits out at NC for 'selective' homage

May 21, 2019

Hitting out at National Conference for paying homage to Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and not to Abdul Gani Lone, Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari on Tuesday said selective homage paying exercise carried out by NC reveals that even bereavement is selective for these 'power-hungry beasts'.

Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, father of chairman of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq was assassinated by unidentified gunmen on this day in 1990 in his Nigeen house. Peoples Conference (PC), a constituent of separatist HC chairman Abdul Gani Lone was killed in 2002 by gunmen when he was about to leave for home after paying tributes to Mirwaiz at Eidgh in the downtown on this day.

Paying homage to the duo, PC chairman Sajad Gani Lone said,'This day, we remember Mr Lone and Mirwaiz, martyred for standing up for their people and calling a spade a spade.'