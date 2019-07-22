About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 22, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Another pregnant woman dies due to doctor's ‘negligence’ in Anantnag

 In less than a month, another pregnant lady lost her life due to doctor's alleged negligence at Maternity and Childcare Hospital in Sher Bagh area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag town.
Shazia, 25, a pregnant lady from Shamsipora village of Anantnag was taken to hospital on 17th of July where she was operated upon following which she gave a birth to baby. She later developed post-operative complications which led to swelling in her abdomen, said a protesting relative.
Despite repeated requests the doctors did not bother to check her and when her condition deteriorated, they referred her to Srinagar hospital for further treatment on 18th July, as she breathed her last on way, he added.
The protesters alleged that the doctors treat the patients as mere cattle here as there is no accountability by the hospital administration.
"The doctors present in this hospital work in such a manner as if they aren't paid for their job and come to the hospital out of their own free will while spending most of their time in private clinics. In less than a month on 25th June, a lady from Sarnal also lost her life after being kept hostage overnight by doctors on the pretext of operating upon her. Next day her family was given her dead body only. The inquiry in that incident is still pending and here we witness another death. The administration is shielding the incompetent medicos and playing with the lives of public", said a local.
The medical Superintendent MCH Anantnag said they have initiated a departmental inquiry into this case.
"The blood pressure of this lady increased the next day of her surgery triggering a stroke as she was shifted to Srinagar hospital. She died on way to hospital. We have initiated a departmental inquiry into this incident now", said MS MCH Anantnag, Dr M Y Zagoo.

