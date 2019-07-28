Another PDP leader from south Kashmir likely to quit party, join NC

July 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

After the resignation of former minister and PDP founding member Mohammad Khalil Bandh from the party, another senior leader from south Kashmir is likely to quit the party in coming days and join National Conference.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that ex-PDP MLA Zahoor Mir is in talks with NC top leadership on joining the party.

Mir was PDP legislator from Pampore assembly constituency.

Sources said the final decision on him joining NC is yet to be taken by the NC leadership.

They said NC has set some parameters that include influence of a politician in his constituency, his chances of winning the assembly seat in upcoming elections and his previous record as a legislator.

“There are many leaders from south who want to join the party. However, we are entertaining only those who can deliver on the ground,” a highly placed source in NC told Rising Kashmir.

If Mir’s deal with NC materializes and he resigns from PDP, it would be another setback for the party, which is witnessing a spree of resignations after fall of the PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti last year.

On Wednesday, three- time MLA and two-time cabinet minister Khalil Bandh quit the PDP and later joined NC.

He had accused party leadership of compromising on its basic principles after demise of former CM, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Rising Kashmir had earlier reported that after dismal performance of PDP in recently concluded parliamentary polls in the Valley, many of its leaders including former legislators from south Kashmir were in talks with NC leadership to join the party.

Many of PDP’s prominent faces including Haseeb Drabu, Basharat Bukhari, Altaf Bukhari, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari, Javaid Mustafa Mir and Abbas Wani have already quit the party.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Mir said nothing is finalized yet.

“It is not true,” Mir said without divulging much about his future plans.