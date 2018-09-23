Another opportunity to talk peace with Pakistan lost, laments Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said it was unfortunate that another opportunity to talk peace with Pakistan was shunned by New Delhi in its "arrogance."
Mirwaiz made the remarks while speaking at a seminar on Karbala event organized by Hurriyat (G) at its chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s Hyderpora residence.
“Unfortunate that another opportunity to talk peace with Pakistan and bring the region out of duress was shunned by GOI in its arrogance,” Mirwaiz said.
Mirwaiz said to talk war and create fear among the people is no bravery or nationalism.
“People can’t be fooled all the time,” Mirwaiz added.
On Saturday, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat had called for avenging Pakistan Army and militants’ ‘brutalities on Indian soldiers’, saying it is time to give it back to them in the same coin, “not by resorting to similar kind of barbarism, but in a manner that the other side must also feel the same pain.”
On Friday, India called off talks with Pakistan following the killings of three policemen in Kashmir. (KNS)