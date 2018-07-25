About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Another militant gives up gun: Police

Published at July 25, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 24:

 An unidentified militant in Kashmir has given up the path of violence and returned to his family, the police said.
“With the help of community one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
However, the details of the militant have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth.
According to police, over a dozen militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing gunfights.

 

 

 

 

