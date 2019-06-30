Another injured succumbs, death toll rises to 2

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A person who was critically injured in a mysterious blast at Chidder Ban area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on June 27 succumbed to injuries.

A police officer said Mohammad Abass Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Chidder Khudwani breathed his last at SKIMS here in Soura Srinagar this afternoon.

On June 27, a scrap shop dealer died on the spot while two others Mohammad Abass Bhat and Yawar Ahmad were injured seriously in the mysterious blast in the scrap shop.

Both the injured were shifted to PHC Qaimoh where from the duo were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

However, Abass succumbed to grave injuries today afternoon in SKIMS Soura.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has ordered inquiry into the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident and come up with a report within seven days.