Another H1N1 patient dies at SKIMS, toll 32

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 26:
One more patient has died of Swine Flu at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, taking the death toll to 32 this season.
Officials at SKIMS told Rising Kashmir that a patient, who had tested positive for H1N1, lost the battle to the Swine Flu and died.
The death toll due to H1N1 influenza has risen to 32 at the institute, the only hospital treating such patients.
“A total of 160 swine flu cases were reported in the hospital from the Valley. Of them 127 were discharged. Only one positive tested patient is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital,” an official said.
The doctors said the cases have gone down as there is only one patient in the hospital now.
“The main winter months have passed and there are chances that the cases may see a rise till March. But it not rampant here,” they said.
The H1N1 cases were detected early in October. The first death was reported on 23 October, 2017.
In 2016, the influenza cases started in December and increased in February.
