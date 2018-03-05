Another female newborn abandoned at LD hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
In another shocking incident, a mother has abandoned her newborn female child, a day after she gave her birth at Kashmir’s largest maternity hospital Lal Ded on Thursday, officials said today.
According a doctor, the mother of the child asked a lady attendant to take the baby in the lap at the waiting hall of the hospital citing reason to bring feed for the baby but she did not return back.
“The lady was left confused. She searched here and there but the child’s mother did not return back. Even the attendants were searching but to not avail. Then she narrated the same to attendants and doctors,” a female doctor said.
However, the child who has physiological jaundice, an abnormal elevation in serum bilirubin levels in a newborn infant, was taken to hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and is undergoing treatment there.
According her, apparently it is a case of in hospital delivery and it seems that the women had been giving birth to female babies only that may be a reason why she abandoned her child.
Hospital’s Medical superintendent Dr Shabir Siddiqui said that they have registered an FIR in this regard in the nearby police station.
He said they also have CCTV footage of the incident in which the mother (without burka) hands over the baby to another lady. “We are investigating the matter and let’s hope something comes to fore. It seems the delivery has been done here,” he said.
There are two more female babies who were abandoned earlier in January. They are being treated by nurses/sisters at the NICU.
“From 22 January to till date five newborns were abandoned here by their parents. Of them three were adopted. For the two female babies, we have received dozens of applications,” he added.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)