Another Army man killed in Pak sniper fire at LoC: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 12:
An Army man was killed and another critically injured in yet another sniper attack by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, Police said.
A senior police officer said Pakistan army breached border ceasefire and fired on army’s 4 MLI Regiment at Sakri Post near Sonawali Gali along the LoC in sub-division Mendhar in Poonch district.
“Two army men manning a post were hit by sniper fire of Pakistani troops. They were taken to nearby army hospital, where Lance Naik Antony Sebastian succumbed to wounds,” he said.
The other injured army man identified as Havaldar Mary Muthu was airlifted to army's command hospital in Udhampur, where doctors are attending on him.
"Both the army men belonged to 70 Field Regiment and were attached with 4 MLI," the officer said.
An army officer also confirmed the death of the soldier and injuries to the other.
A number of sniper firing incidents have took place along LoC in last week or so with in which three army men and an army porter have been killed. Three BSF men and an army man have been injured in the sniping incidents.