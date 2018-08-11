About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Another accused arrested in Mansbal Park blast case: Police

Published at August 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Ganderbal, August 10: P

olice Friday said they have arrested another accused, involved in the blast at Mansbal Park on 17th of June 2018. The accused was absconding after the blast, police said.
“Ganderbal police apprehended an absconder identified as Mohammad Imran Sofi son of Abdul Majeed Sofi, a resident of Kondabal Safapora Ganderbal who was involved in case FIR number 20/2018 related to explosive blast at Manasbal Park. In the incident thirteen local visitors including minors and students were injured,” police said.

