Annulling Articles 370, 35-A will tantamount to constitutional coup: Farooq

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference president and MP Srinagar Farooq Abdullah Saturday said annulling Articles 370 and 35-A would tantamount to a constitutional coup.

While addressing a convention of party workers at environment park Handwara, Farooq said Article 370 is essential and unassailable until the final resolution of the State was reached to.

“Not even a single day passes, when we don’t hear our enemies cry about the temporality of the Article 370. Yes, the Article was deemed to be temporary unless the issue of the state was not resolved. However, the issue is still lingering around; therefore the Article 370 will continue to remain around,” he said.

Farooq said State accession took place in unusual circumstances. “The Maharaja who was rather vacillating then did not want to accede to any of the two dominions. He wanted the erstwhile state to remain free. However that didn’t happen and he had to make a choice in extra ordinary circumstances. Keeping in view the special circumstances, Article 370 was added to the constitution of India. The Art will remain as it is until the final resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is not reached to. That resolution hasn’t been reached yet. So until the issue is solved, no power on earth can touch the Article 370.”

Referring to Article 35-A, the NC president said, “Article 35-A was the fallout of Article 370 and fiddling with it will upset all the successive amendments to presidential of 1954. If Art 35-A is annulled, then all the successive presidential orders will get annulled automatically”.

“It was the then Maharaja who gave the state subject rights to the people of state in 1927,” he said adding, “The need of the hour calls for making people alert about the consequences of repealing Art 370, Art 35-A.”