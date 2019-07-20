Annulling Art 370, Art 35-A will tantamount to constitutional coup: Farooq

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said annulling Art 370, Art 35-A will tantamount to a constitutional coup, saying Art 370 is essential and unassailable until the final resolution of the State was reached to.



Party president while addressing a convention of workers at Handwara said that powers in New Delhi were "frightened" of National Conference and the very thought of NC coming back to power "sends jitters" through them.



“They are well aware of the fact that until NC remains in the state it will painstakingly protect the interests of the state. They are frightened of us. Anxious and unnerved, New Delhi has employed various henchmen in the state to frustrate the efforts of NC towards protecting the special status of our state,” he said.



Party president while underscoring the need of rallying round the flag of the party said, “Today we see some parties coming up in every alley of Kashmir. You all have to remain very cautious about their nefarious designs. They are the agents and second in-command of New Delhi in the state. Their sole mission is to frustrate the efforts aimed at protecting the interests of the state."



Farooq said “Not even a single day passes, when we don’t hear our enemies cry about the temporality of the Art 370. Yes, the Art was deemed to be Temporary unless the issue of the state was not resolved. However, the issue is still lingering around; therefore the Article 370 will continue to remain around. The accession of the state took place in unusual circumstances. The Maharaja who was rather vacillating then did not want to accede to any of the two dominions. He wanted the erstwhile state to remain free. However that didn’t happen, he had to make a choice in extra ordinary circumstances. Keeping in view the special circumstances, Art 370 was added to the constitution of India. The Art will remain as it is until the final resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is not reached to. That resolution hasn’t been reached yet. So until the issue is solved, no power on earth can touch the article 370."