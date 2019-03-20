Annual Urs of Syed Taj-Ud-Din Hamdani (RA) held

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Taj-Ud-Din Hamdani (RA) was observed at Shampora Nowhatta in Shaher-e-Khaas on Tuesday with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Large number of devotees including women and children thronged the shrine of the saint .

The Urs was started with the recitation of verses of Holy Quran which was followed by Duaiya Majlis and other recitations.

The Urs of Syed Taj-ud-Din Hamdani (RA) is observed on 11th Rajab-ul-Mujarab every year.

Hazrat Syed Taj-Ud-Din Hamdani (RA) was a famous saint, scholar, and religious leader of 8th century (Hijri). He was born in Hamdan western city of Iran. His lineage is linked to his father Syed Hassan Hussaini (RA) and subsequently with Hazrat Ali (AS). He was cousin brother of Hazrat Amir Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

Hazrat Syed Taj-Ud-Din Hamdani was migrated to Kashmir with his family including his wife, son Syed Hassan Bahdur and a daughter Syeda Aaliya Khatoon.

When Syed Taj-Ud-Din Hamdani (RA) left this world, his remains were laid to rest at Shampora Nowhatta in Downtown.

Meanwhile ancestor of the saint under the banner of Bazme-Sadaat-e-Hamdani held several Duaiya Majlis and a Quran Khanwanis. They also felicitated the devotees on the occasion.